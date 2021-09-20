Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Update

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SVC opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 31.6% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 797,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 191,671 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

