ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.65 Million

Brokerages predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post $104.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.27 million and the highest is $106.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $93.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $413.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $416.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $421.80 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $423.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.86. 202,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $74.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

