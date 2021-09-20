Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Acquires £125.61 in Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £125.61 ($164.11).

SFR opened at GBX 77.60 ($1.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The stock has a market cap of £239.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. Severfield plc has a twelve month low of GBX 52.20 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.84 ($1.11). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.02.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

