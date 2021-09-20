Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,972,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,678,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.