Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Declines By 26.7%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $13,709,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after acquiring an additional 524,349 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $5,559,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Shares of ACET opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.42. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. Equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

