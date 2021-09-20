Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Grows By 34.1%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ATEYY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $102.94 on Monday. Advantest has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

