Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Declines By 22.9%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 15,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.61. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.85.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

