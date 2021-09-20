Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Declines By 30.1%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 602,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,817. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

