Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Grows By 33.3%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ARRJF opened at $12.41 on Monday. Arjo AB has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

Separately, Danske raised Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

