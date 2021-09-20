Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Drops By 30.0%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of ATTO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 64,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. Atento has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $432.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.