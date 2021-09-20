Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Drops By 30.0%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ATTO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 64,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. Atento has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $432.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atento will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

