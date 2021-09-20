Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Rises By 50.0%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ATASY stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.29. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

ATASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

