Short Interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rises By 41.6%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

