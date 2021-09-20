Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Declines By 39.1%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,200 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLU. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $6.03 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $472.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. On average, analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,619 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

