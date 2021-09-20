Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases By 69.8%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the August 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 556,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

