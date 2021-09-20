Short Interest in BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Decreases By 25.2%

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,463,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BTZI opened at $0.05 on Monday. BOTS has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Get BOTS alerts:

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture and distribution of electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (“CMD“); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; Agriculture; and Corporate.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.