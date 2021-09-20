Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Rises By 58.0%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the August 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CMCL stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 12.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 38.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

