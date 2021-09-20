Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Expands By 34.8%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,018,400 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 755,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.4 days.

OTCMKTS CNNEF opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

CNNEF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

