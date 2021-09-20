Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Declines By 22.0%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.0 days.

Shares of China Oilfield Services stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. China Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

