Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Drops By 33.1%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:LDP traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,728. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

