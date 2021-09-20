Short Interest in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Decreases By 26.6%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,380,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $15.55. 1,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.