Short Interest in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Drops By 36.8%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at $5,821,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,736,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,474,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,424,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DMYI shares. Benchmark began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DMYI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 1,737,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,435. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

