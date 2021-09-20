Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Drops By 29.6%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:DUO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.04. 454,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,032. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $75.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.97.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

