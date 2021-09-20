Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Increases By 64.7%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp makes up approximately 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSEA opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 3.44%.

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

