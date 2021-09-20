Short Interest in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Expands By 25.9%

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $225.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 3,575 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 179.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 63.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

