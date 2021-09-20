Short Interest in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Grows By 31.5%

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 940,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE FREY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. 3,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,289. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FREY shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

