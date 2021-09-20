Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Increases By 51.7%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $37.69 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24.

