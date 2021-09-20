Short Interest in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Decreases By 28.6%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 269,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.11. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

