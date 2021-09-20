Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Grows By 37.5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of GHLD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,482. The firm has a market cap of $866.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63. Guild has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

