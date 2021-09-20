Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Rises By 32.7%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 194.7% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 973,332 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 17.8% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 412,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 62,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCII traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

