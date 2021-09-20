Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Decreases By 37.6%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MHLD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. 125,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. Maiden has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%.

In related news, Director Steven Harold Nigro acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Maiden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Maiden by 2,766.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

