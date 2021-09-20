Short Interest in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Increases By 37.0%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 427,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 546,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,584. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

