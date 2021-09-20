Short Interest in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Decreases By 27.3%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,900 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 737,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. 111,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.01. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,017 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 284,988 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

