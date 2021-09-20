Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Expands By 29.2%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,300 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 624,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $29.75.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.