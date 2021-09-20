Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Expands By 29.2%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,300 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 624,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 107,879 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 96,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

