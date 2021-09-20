Short Interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Rises By 32.8%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 516,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Gold Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRTNF opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

