Short Interest in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Grows By 58.8%

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 711,600 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $190.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.15. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $112.73 and a twelve month high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

