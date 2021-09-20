Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Rises By 27.4%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 481,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 150,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 173.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 115,313 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 106,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 243.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,524. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

