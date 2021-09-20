Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Increases By 52.5%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SSY stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.16. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

