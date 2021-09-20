Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Increases By 52.5%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of SSY stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.16. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $7.62.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.
