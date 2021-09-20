Short Interest in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Rises By 28.9%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,950,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 11,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 31.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

TTCF stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Tattooed Chef will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 66.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 42.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 169,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

