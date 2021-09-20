Short Interest in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Grows By 54.9%

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,069,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,760,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,776,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,080,000.

Shares of TCAC stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

