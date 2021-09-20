Short Interest in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Drops By 27.0%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:VACC opened at $16.00 on Monday. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vaccitech will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Funds LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth $10,776,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

