Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Expands By 27.7%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VirTra by 824.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 363,396 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VirTra by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 50,508 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

VirTra stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $96.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VirTra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

