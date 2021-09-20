Short Interest in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expands By 36.2%

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the August 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $230.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.