Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Rises By 39.6%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZCMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zhongchao in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Zhongchao in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zhongchao in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zhongchao in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Zhongchao in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ZCMD stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. Zhongchao has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

