Showcase (SHO) Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. Showcase has a total market cap of $261,102.68 and approximately $68,593.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00065603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00173979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00111093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.42 or 0.06966725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.66 or 1.00005415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.00 or 0.00780572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

