ShowHand Reaches Market Cap of $38,387.38 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 61.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $38,387.38 and approximately $89.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00056171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00125828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00045305 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.