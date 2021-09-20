Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,975 shares.The stock last traded at $21.65 and had previously closed at $22.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.59 million and a PE ratio of -54.12.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.