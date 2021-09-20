Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in August

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 545.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

SIXGF remained flat at $$136.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average is $135.81. Sixt has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $148.75.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

