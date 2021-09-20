SKALE Network Price Down 18% Over Last Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $399.18 million and approximately $67.76 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00121626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045429 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

