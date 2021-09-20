Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.25 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $205.80 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

