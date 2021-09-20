Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.90 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $133,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $391.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.62. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.50 and a 52 week high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

